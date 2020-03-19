“For the safety and health of our staff, patients and community, effective Friday, March 20, the Jackson Hospital Cafeteria will be closed to everyone except for first responders and hospital staff,” according to a hospital spokesperson.
Additionally, Amy Milton, hospital marketing director, said in a Thursday press release that hospital officials are discouraging visitation and will limit visitors to one per patient starting Monday.
“Jackson Hospital continues to encourage hand washing and social distancing to prevent the spread of this virus, Milton said.
“If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care.”
More coronavirus information is available at www.floridahealth.gov and www.cdc.gov or by calling the Florida Department of Health at 866-779-6121.
