Jackson Hospital announced this week it has changed regular visitation hours to 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for now, as part of its COVID-19 prevention effort.
Those needing to visit after 6 p.m. must enter through the hospital’s emergency room waiting area and be logged in with a valid personal ID.
Officials encourage the public to limit hospital visitation at this time. If visitation is absolutely necessary, hospital officials said, only two visitors per patient, per visit, is recommended.
The hospital also announced this week that it is cancelling all hospital-sponsored community support groups and community education groups, for smoking cessation, diabetic education, stroke education and childbirth education, until further notice.
“Jackson Hospital’s main focus during the COVID-19 Pandemic is to take all necessary precautions to protect our community and our patients,” hospital officials said in a press release issued Monday morning.
“Jackson Hospital continues to encourage hand washing as the Coronavirus is contracted through mucus membranes such as the eyes, nose and mouth,” the release continued. “ If you have any symptoms that are related to the Coronavirus and you have traveled in the last 14 days, please contact by phone your primary care physician, Chipola Quick Care, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department or the Jackson County Health Department for instructions on how to proceed with care.”
“Jackson Hospital is prepared to address any infectious disease and are continuing to work closely with the CDC and the Florida Department of Health by following their recommended protocol,” said Jackson Hospital Infectious Disease Preventionist Kaye Robinson.
For up-to-date information on coronavirus and COVID-19, visit www.floridahealth.gov or www.cdc.gov or call the Florida Department of Health at 866-779-6121.
