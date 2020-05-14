Administration at Jackson Hospital announced in a press release this week that six positive COVID-19 patients are being cared for at the facility.
Officials say the six patients are being housed in an isolated area for COVID-19 patients only.
"Jackson Hospital remains prepared to address COVID-19 and any other infectious diseases,” the release states. "All necessary protocol is being adhered to and all guidelines from the CDC and the Florida Department of Health are being strictly followed."
The release addressed current visitation policies, as well.
“Visitation at Jackson Hospital continues to be limited to only the following: One support companion may accompany those patients with special needs, obstetric in-patients, pediatric patients and special arrangements will be made for end of life situations,” the release stated.
“All visitors will be screened before entering the hospital and all visitors must wear a personal protective mask. Jackson Hospital continues to implement every measure to protect our staff and community. Please continue practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care.”
For the latest information on coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov. or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.
