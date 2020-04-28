Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN FLORIDA... CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90) AFFECTING JACKSON COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90). * UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING. * AT 8:00 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 17.4 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 19.3 FEET BY EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT: AT 21.0 FEET: EXTENSIVE FLOODING OCCURS IN THE CITIZENS LODGE PARK. WATER BEGINS TO APPROACH THE LODGE. &&