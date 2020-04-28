Effective 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 28, due to new recommendations by the CDC, Jackson Hospital began requiring all persons entering the hospital to wear their own personal protective mask during their time in the facility.
Visitation at Jackson Hospital is being limited to only the following: One support companion may accompany those patients with special needs, obstetric patients, and pediatric patients. Special arrangements will be made for end-of-life situations.
"Jackson Hospital continues to implement every measure to protect our staff and community, hospital officials said in a press release announcing the changes.
“Please continue practicing good hand hygiene and social distancing to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. If you are not feeling well, please stay home and contact your primary care physician, Jackson Hospital Emergency Department, Chipola Quick Care or the Jackson County Department of Health for further instruction on how to proceed with care.”
For up to date information on the Coronavirus, visit www.floridahealth.gov, www.cdc.gov. or call the Florida Department of Health Call Center at 866-779-6121.
