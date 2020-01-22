Jackson Hospital is excited to welcome orthopedic surgeon Dr. Carlos E. Moreyra.
Dr. Moreyra moved to Marianna in September of 2019 and offers orthopedic care for children and adults, which includes sports medicine. While Dr. Moreyra is an orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in sports medicine, he practices primarily orthopedics. His office, which is shared with Dr. Vechai Arunakul, is only two blocks from Jackson Hospital, on Third Avenue.
Dr. Moreyra’s parents were from Cuba and he was born in Puerto Rico. When he was 12, he moved to Miami.
“I’ve lived in many places, but I consider myself to be from Miami,” Dr. Moreyra clarified. “The Florida Panhandle is in the same state, but different country,” he continued, explaining how Florida has a wide range of cultures. He attended St. Theresa School in Coral Gables for one year and then transferred to Belen Jesuit Preparatory School, where he graduated. The school was founded in Havana, Cuba in 1854 by Queen Isabel II of Spain; however, during the early 1960s, after Fidel Castro had taken over, the school property was taken and Jesuit faculty was expelled from the country, despite Castro being an alumni. The Jesuit Catholic priests who left Cuba reestablished the school in Miami, in 1961.
“Castro is our most infamous alumni,” Dr. Moreyra continued. “One of our most famous alumni is Director Roberto Goizueta, who was the CEO for 17 years and put Coca-Cola in the international spotlight.” He is so famous, Dr. Moreyra added, that “Emory School of Business is named after him.” “The current CEO of the parent company of Burger King, Tim Horton, and Popeyes also went to my school,” he added. In fact, Dr. Moreyra was a freshman when Horton was a senior.
Dr. Moreyra received his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry from Florida International University after only three years, while living with his parents. However, he admitted that if he was to return to school he would want to study physics. This very serious student joined the Navy and then transferred to Medical School at Temple University in Philadelphia under the Health Professional Scholarship Program. The program paid for his medical school, and in return he served the country. After completion of medical school, he completed his surgery Internship at the Navy Medical Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, within a year. He went on to serve as a General Medical Officer with the Navy for a few months before going to flight surgery school in Pensacola, in November of 1998. In Pensacola, Dr. Moreyra learned how to fly, while studying aerospace medicine.
Following this course of study, he did two tours of service in the Navy. His first tour was at the Naval Hospital in Guantanamo Bay for 26 months. He was a flight surgeon stationed at the hospital. His second tour was HM14, which is a Helicopter Flight Surgeon Squadron in Norfolk, Virginia. “I was the Squadron’s Flight Surgeon,” he explained.
In 2002, Dr. Moreyra left active duty and returned to Miami to complete his clinical research and work under an orthopedic surgeon. Dr. Moreya admitted Temple was a good place to study medicine. So, he returned to complete his residency. Five years later, he moved to Chicago with a one-year sports medicine fellowship at the University of Illinois. Dr. Moreyra worked closely with the team physician for Temple University at football and basketball games. His fellowship director was also the team physician for the women’s pro soccer team, the Chicago Red Stars.
At this point, Dr. Moreya had more than 14 years of advanced education and was ready to work. He started with a week-long mission to Haiti, giving back as an orthopedic surgeon, about six months after the earthquake there. In 2010, he returned to the Navy in active duty, serving as an orthopedic surgeon at the Naval Hospital in Pensacola.
During his third year, he was deployed to Afghanistan for seven months. At the hospital in Afghanistan, there was a survival rate of 97-98 percent. “It was the most capable hospital you could find anywhere for trauma,” he explained. “We had a CT scan, MRI and a blood bank that would be any hospital’s envy with close to 100 units of blood.” The hospital had a trauma surgeon, vascular surgeon and about five orthopedic surgeons, plus anesthesia providers, ophthalmologists, ENT surgeons, plastic surgeons, muscular facial surgeons, and OBGYNs. “The only specialty we lacked was urology, making the trauma surgeon the de facto urologist with the ability to talk to an urologist stationed at another hospital outside of Kabul,” he added. “Our base was in a combat zone.” While stationed there, the base experienced rocket attacks, but the hospital and his barracks were rocket-proof. “Other places like the dining facility, the gym and the bizarre were not necessarily safe.”
Dr. Moreyra left active duty after four years and returned to the Navy Reserves. He accepted a position in Miami to be closer to his family. After two years at Palmetto General, he began doing travel work. Dr. Moreyra worked in the following locations in this order: Florida (Bay Medical Center), North Dakota, Michigan, Indiana, Arizona, and again Indiana, before moving back to Florida. Travel work gave him the flexibility of schedule that he needed. “Travel work is not sustainable for one’s career,” he shared. “So, I had to get a full-time job.” Jackson Hospital gave him the full-time job with flexibility of schedule to travel, go to meetings/training, and serve with the Navy Reserves.
“At night if someone has an injury, Dr. Moreyra is here,” shared Amy Milton, director of Public Relations and Marketing at Jackson Hospital. “I do all my patient evaluations, because orthopedics is different from the rest of medicine,” Dr. Moreyra continued. “Unless one is trained in orthopedics with an emphasis on anatomy, it is just very different.” Therefore, he chooses to evaluate his patients personally to avoid an injury being missed due to inadequate training. “I refer patients to (Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic) once in a while, because of their specialties,” he explained. However, he pointed out, “I’m the only orthopedic surgeon taking calls at Jackson Hospital living in Marianna only six minutes away from the hospital.” “This is great news for Jackson Hospital and the community,” explained Milton.
Dr. Moreyra is taking new patients. He loves his profession and refers to it as “carpentry of the body.” He enjoys being able to address health issues that are linked to their orthopedic condition, especially chronic disease. He is interested in reversing disease and improving overall health, especially in reference to our diets, rather than merely treating symptoms. “I believe that if we, as Americans, ate a more healthy diet, about 60-70 percent of my practice would be wiped out,” he elaborated. He is a fan of the ketogenic diet combined with high intensity exercise and intermittent fasting. However, Dr. Moreyra strongly encourages talking to your doctor about your diet and exercise plans. Depending on your insurance, a referral from the primary provider might be necessary to see Dr. Moreyra, but he accepts most insurance, including Medicare and Medicaid.
While in Arizona, he met his gorgeous wife, Tanya. She was the executive director of Pregnancy Center in Phoenix. Dr. Moreyra married Tanya before moving to Marianna. The couple has been married about a year. Now, Tanya is studying to be an ultrasound technician at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City. In his spare time, the adventuresome Dr. Moreyra enjoys running, sprinting, hiking, mountain climbing, indoor rock climbing, and diving. He has climbed Mt. Rainier and seen Mt. Hood from the summit. He has a list of national parks on his phone that he plans to visit. He likes excitement mixed with risk management, when it comes to mountain climbing.
What a great physician to have in Marianna! Visit Dr. Moreyra at Chipola Surgical & Medical Specialties Orthopedics, at 4295 Third Ave., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday. The office is closed for lunch between noon and 1 p.m. You can also call his office at 850-482-0017. Visit the City of Marianna’s website at http://www.mariannafl.city/335/New-Businesses-and-Other-Community-News to learn more about new businesses. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
