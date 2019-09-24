Two guest speakers tag-teamed to deliver a surprise to the community last Saturday during Jacob City Day in the town’s park.
Jacob native sons Greg Baldwin and Rashard Pittman, along with some other friends, have organized the “Wise Up and Rise Up Foundation of Jacob City,” with a goal of providing support to students, entrepreneurs, the elderly, and others in their hometown community. That support could take various forms, including scholarships, workshops on various life topics to include health care, education, and much more.
From the stage Saturday, they laid out a 10-year plan and asked others to contribute to the effort in hopes that, through wise investments, they can build a long-term program.
They’re asking those who can help to contribute $20 a month for as long as they can over the first decade to help significantly monetize the effort. The two say they believe that the investment will pay off in a big way for the wellbeing and future of the community.
And a commitment to wise personal investments is also one of the many positive things the two hope their foundation will help foster in the hearts and minds of young people and others in their hometown.
Baldwin and Pittman were just two of several guest speakers at the event, made extra-special this year by the fact that the event has reached its 25th year. It began about five years after the relatively young town was incorporated back in the mid-1980s.
Other speakers included Jacob Mayor Felix George, Delaney Pittman, Jackson County NAACP President Ronstance Pittman, state Sen. George Gainer, and others.
The day was also highlighted by music. DJ George Pittman Jr., “Dr. Playtoy Music,” cranked up some soulful and well-loved gospel tunes to start things up. And coming to the stage live were a lead singer, three back-ups and a guitarist, wowing the crowd with a Tina Turner classic, “Rolling on the River.”
Food and arts vendors lined the borders of the park grounds, giving guests a wide array of things to eat and buy.
The day was to finish with a hayride through town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.