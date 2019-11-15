Jackson County Transportation Inc. (JTrans) was named top in the state as the Rural Community Transportation Coordinator of the Year. The Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged bestowed that honor at the State Conference in Orlando, in September. JTrans was also recognized with this award in 1989 and 2008.
JTrans coordinates non-emergency transportation services for any Jackson County resident to requested destinations.
There are many community partners that participate in the transportation system. Those partners include Florida Department of Transportation, Commission for Transportation Disadvantaged, Jackson County Board of Commissioners, Agency for Persons with Disabilities, Agency for Healthcare Administration, Jackson County Senior Citizens, Hospice, Office of Disability, American Cancer Society, and Anchorage Children’s Home/Big Bend Community Based Care. JTrans also connects with other providers in the state opening their facility to national and state trainers to provide on-going training for their employees.
JTrans provides non-emergency services for ambulatory and non-ambulatory individuals averaging 200 trips a day to medical appointments throughout Florida and Alabama.
In support of emergency evacuations, JTrans maintains agreements to provide inter-county transportation with a variety of entities including Jackson County Seniors, Jackson County ARC, Signature Healthcare of Marianna and Graceville, Marianna Health and Rehab, Chipola Nursing Pavilion and the Red Cross.
During the recent disaster of Hurricane Michael, JTrans worked closely with the County’s Emergency Operations Center, providing countless hours of service during the emergency time period and beyond. JTrans drivers were personally impacted, yet they continued to transport evacuees to and from shelters. The entire staff displayed the quality trait of a “don’t quit attitude” and demonstrated compassion during these very difficult times. JTrans was back on the road within two days after the storm!
JTrans has a total of 28 employees which includes 18 drivers.
JTrans is governed by a board of directors. The current directors are: Linda Pforte, Jim Dean, William Long, David Melvin, Bill Stevens, David Johnson, John Hamilton, Delois Bowers and Billy Swails.
To schedule transportation, call your Medicaid provider or JTrans, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, at 850-482-7433.
