The Jackson County Youth Council of NAACP held an online forum for the candidates seeking to become the next sheriff of Jackson County and the next Circuit 14 state attorney.
The forum was scheduled in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer under circumstances that brought a national spotlight on law enforcement accountability.
The topic of the Justice Now Forum, stated as “No More Band-Aids,” generated so many questions for the candidates that the allotted time ran out before all those could be addressed as they were posed during the June 6 Zoom session.
Because of this, the Youth Council decided that evening to add a Part 2 event. It’s set for this Saturday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
To join it, you can link to: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85628303004?pwd=b1VJY1NYbkpEb09wL3BqQldTVjZsZz09
You can also dial in by phone to 1-253-215-8782.
The meeting ID is 856 2830 3004, and the password is 630968.
