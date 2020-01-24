A band of history lovers and boat-builders from Arkansas will be here to help the local area celebrate William “Billy Bowlegs” and 1800s rural north Florida in a heritage festival being planned for Three Rivers State Park in early May.
Three Rivers Park Manager Phil Spyckaboer, cautioning that most things are still in flux, provided some tentative details recently about the upcoming event, but the part about the boat, that’s already inked on the calendar of the Arkansas group.
The 40-foot keelboat replica was built in 2004 by the Early Arkansaw Reenactors Association (EARA), that group using the original spelling of their home state in its name. It reverts to the current spelling, however, Arkansas, in the group’s website address for the convenience of searchers.
The name of the keelboat, the Aux Arc (often spelled and pronounced “Ozark,”) means “the big bend.” The term also refers to a section of the Arkansas River as it was identified when that territory was mapped by French explorers.
The long, narrow boat has a cabin at one end where the EARA keeps supplies like life jackets, signal flares, and the camping supplies they’ll need when they sleep aboard the vessel when it’s here, but back in the day, trade items were stashed there, out of the weather and away from prying eyes like the pirates or privateers, like “Bowlegs” Bowles, roaming the areas they traveled.
Williams and other group members had the boat here recently and in times past to participate in the “Scott Massacre” Seminole War Battle of 1817, an early and deadly incident associated with the First Seminole War. Traditionally held at River Landing Park in Chattahoochee, that event illustrates life in the times of that battle, in which a keel boat commanded by a military veteran named Richard W. Scott had been attacked by a multi-tribe party of warriors in retaliation for a U.S. attack upon a tribe in nearby Fowlstown in South Georgia.
On this trip, though, the keelboat will be brought here to commemorate other historic circumstances during the same general time frame. The boat, in this event, is meant to celebrate “the state of Muscogee,” an area that the revolutionary and colorful Bowles had declared under his command in the 1800s. The section included part of the Florida Panhandle. And that man is to be the focus of the festival. Read more about that in an accompanying article.
Arkansas resident and EARA representative Ed Williams and three-to-four others in the organization will row and steer the boat once it hits the water for the regatta. And, if circumstances permit, Williams said, members of the public will be allowed to take a turn at the rowing at some point during the festival.
Williams will tow it here on a trailer, in a 12-hour drive from Little Rock. He’ll stop once for a break near Montgomery, Alabama, on the journey of more than 600 miles southeast to Sneads.
He and his group of fellow volunteers aren’t paid for their time, although they do get an honorarium stipend that pays for the fuel it takes to get here and some of their food and/or expenses related to the trip, like the trailer axle that broke on their last visit to these parts. Anything not eaten up in expenses goes to the upkeep of the boat and museum that houses it when it’s not in use at festivals and other gatherings. The boat as built in 2004 to commemorate the 1804-05 Dunbar-Hunter expedition commissioned by President Thomas Jefferson for the exploration of the Ouachita River. It has since been involved in many far-flung events around the nation.
Williams said sharing this boat is just part of his organization’s mission; it’s as much about sharing the history of how early Americans lived during the times it represents. The group regularly travels all around the country, setting up living history stations at various festivals and giving the public a close look at the keelboat, especially designed to navigate in in shallows and rivers.
This time around, Williams said, some of those displays will likely be manned by individuals from Georgia and Alabama that became supporters as they met the group on its excursions into the region.
