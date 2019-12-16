A motorcycle driver and his passenger were killed Sunday in a 6 p.m. Okaloosa County traffic crash with a pickup truck, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
Authorities say Charles Terence Sillars, 40, of Milton, was driving a Honda motorcycle east on U.S. 90 and approaching Wilkerson Bluff Road when the driver of a pick-up truck facing north at the stop sign on Wilkerson Bluff pulled out in front of the bike, failing to yield the right-of-way in doing so.
The front wheel of the motorcycle collided with the front bumper of the truck, which was being driven by Holt resident Gregory Raymond Geiger, 21, officials said. Sillars and passenger Jennifer Lynn Morris, 40, of Milton, were killed in the crash. Geiger was not injured, officials said.
