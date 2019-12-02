An Alford woman was killed and three of her passengers were seriously injured in a traffic crash last Saturday evening in Jackson County, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The agency reports that driver Kelley Phillmon, 51, died at the scene. Two of her passengers, Altha residents Tiffany Taylor, 38, and six-year-old Joseph Jeter, were taken to Jackson Hospital with serious injuries.
A third passenger in the Phillmon vehicle, 27-year-old Marianna resident Cameron McClendon, was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama for treatment of serious injuries. That medical transport necessitated a brief shut-down of all Interstate 10 lanes of travel in the area.
A fourth passenger in the Phillmon vehicle, listed only as “Jessica,” last name unknown, was listed has having suffered no injuries in the crash.
Authorities say it occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Interstate 10 near Mile Marker 140, on the westbound side.
According to FHP, the driver of another vehicle traveling west in the inside lane drifted slightly off the roadway and then overcorrected into Phillmon’s path of travel in the westbound outside lane.
That driver was identified as Katherine Foley, 26, of St. Augustine. Officials say she was driving a 2004 Honda Accord and that she was not injured in the crash.
Phillmon was behind the wheel of a 2005 Nissan Rogue.
Officials say that the front of the Foley vehicle collided with the left rear of the Phillmon vehicle, causing the Nissan to enter the median spinning counter-clockwise. It also began overturning, ejecting Phillmon.
