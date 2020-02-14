Kindergarten registration for children age 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2020, starts soon at Jackson County public elementary schools:
-Cottondale Elementary School – 850-482-9820
-Golson Elementary School – 850-482-9607
-Graceville Elementary School – 850-263-4402
-Malone School – 850-482-9930
-Sneads Elementary School – 850-482-9003.
Registration windows are 1-3 p.m. Monday-Friday, March 16-20 and April 20-24.
Parents or guardians are asked to bring with them the child’s certified birth certificate, Social Security card, physical exam record (dated no earlier than Aug. 10, 2019), immunization record or exemption, and proof of physical address (electric bill, water bill, etc.). School officials advise starting the registration process during the aforementioned times, even without all five documents in hand.
A School Choice Application form is due by March 31 for registrations involving a child who does not live in the school zone for which they are applying. Those forms are available online at jcsb.org. School choice is dependent on each school’s enrollment capacity.
For more information, call the relevant school directly or the district office at 850-482-1200.
