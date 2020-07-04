The firm helping Jackson County Commissioners develop applications for a share of $150 million set aside for local Hurricane Michael recovery through a special Community Development Block say chances are good that the county could get some of the money to enhance several assets alone Lake Seminole, as well as the road that abuts it.
A master plan of enhancement for the area was put together in 2012, but consultants GP Strategies wants to refresh and eventually submit it for recovery funding in the future, and prove it justifiable since the storm caused so much damage to the recreational spots.
The plan targets three points on the lake: Parramore’s Landing, Neal’s Landing and Howell’s Landing.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers leased those properties to Jackson County in 2005, and local officials have long spoken of the potential to improve and therefore increase their use. Howell’s Landing improvements are already underway with a new boat ramp.
Better access to bank fishing all along the lake is also a goal, with hopes of creating pull-off points, parking and trails. The plan might also include launch points for low-impact vessels like canoes and kayaks and a paddle trail for them is also in the possible mix.
Improvements to River Road is also sought in support of what is hoped will be increased traffic because of the potential improvements.
Those enhancements are expected to spur economic growth with new vendor opportunities related to the additional recreational activities that would be made possible. The economy could also be impacted by more overnight visits and bed tax dollars coming in, and more dollars spent by visitors to local grocery stores, eateries and motels as they take advantage of additional lake assets.
Consultants say they believe the master plan’s funding could stand a good chance of approval because it checks a relevant box on the list of criteria that will be considered as submitted project are judged in the competitive CDBG-DR grant process.
The area surrounding Lake Seminole, and likely to benefit from it, is considered a low- and moderate-income area. Because the improvements could also benefit a neighboring low-to-moderate area of Gadsden County, and for other reasons, GP Strategies has ranked it as one of most-likely to be funded on a list of possible projects the county may consider submitting.
Jackson County Commissioners could direct the company to make it a priority as it continues to develop project proposals for the CDGB-DR money, but this week targeted broadband as the number one immediate concern, followed by several proposals related to the Endeavor property off Penn Avenue in Marianna.
