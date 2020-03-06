Every parking space available at 3299 Main Street in Cottondale was filled by 4 p.m. Thursday, as hungry diners assembled to witness the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Landshark Seafood and Oyster Bar and satisfy their appetites.
They weren’t disappointed: A long bar was filled to overflowing with samples for the crowd, and a modest supply of all the basic spirits was available behind the bar.
It was a well-prepared trio of owners that set up the formal opening – Glinda Hathorn and Shane Britt have done this before, both having owned and operated other eateries in the past. The third owner, Carl Tegeder, comes from the IT sector and knows more than a little something about start-ups.
What makes this experience different for Britt and Hathorn is that, for the first time, they’ve opened up a cafe inland. That’s the inspiration behind the name of their new place, and the first they’ve owned together. They say they’re excited about becoming “landsharks,” giving business a go in an inland community instead of Panama City Beach, where they’ve been toiling for many years. There, Hathord had owned Matty’s Irish Pub, and Crazy Marlins Seafood and Oyster Bar, among others.
Hathorn says they aim to bring a little of that beach atmosphere to Cottondale, and the restaurant’s themed décor is evidence of that. A shark and an alligator perch on one bar, and driftwood pieces on the walls help set the tone.
The partners aren’t finished getting all their elements in place; there’s one big feature to come. Pretty soon, they’ll open up their porch and have live entertainment and some karaoke nights, she said, once the roof is on that part in probably just a few days. The hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s closed on Sunday.
Britt, who once owned and operated Senor Mojitos on the beach, serves as Landshark’s master chef, backed up by three more. And they all had their hands full Thursday, along with the servers waiting full tables in a room abuzz with chatter and laughter.
Cottondale Assistant Mayor Curtis Benefield and his wife Linda were in that crowd, the couple saying they’ve already become big fans since the place kicked off its “soft opening” a few weeks ago. The city official said he’s glad, for another reason, to see Landshark come ashore: It has employed about 14 local people, a staff of part-timers that can earn some cash while also having time to attend their college classes, like hostess Haylee Williams, or tend to other pursuits.
The gig is especially convenient for server Kaitlan Cloud; she lives practically next door, just a short walk through the woods to home. She has fond memories of the building’s past. In her childhood it was a gas station and store where she could buy candy, but has stood empty for the past 10-15 years. To see the space open again, and now working there herself to serve up different kinds of treats, she says, has been a happy transition.
The new owners had planned to be in operation long before now, but Hurricane Michael pushed those plans a year and a few months behind schedule. With some damage done, the owner of the structure had to oversee some repairs before he could lease it to them.
To get there from Marianna, coming in on U.S. Highway 90, take a right at U.S. Highway 231 (Main Street), at the main light in town. It’s on the left about a half-mile down the way.
There’s one more bit of owner-experience that customers may appreciate: Hathorn once owned a large cleaning company, called Mermaids. She had roughly 300 employees in that enterprise, which she operated in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida before selling it. And she’s a self-described cleaning fanatic herself – she loves it, she says, and relishes the opportunity to put that obsession to work keeping Landshark sharp.
Hathorn said the enterprise has been working out beautifully, with Cottondale government meeting them with open arms as she and her partners approached for the permits they needed. “They said to us, ‘Anything we can do to help you, tell us. We want business to come in.’ That’s the attitude they’ve had and that’s been wonderful, because it’s great to feel wanted like that. That’s part of it for me, really. It made me want it more, because the city wanted it so much, too. I like to find opportunities where I see a need I can fill. It’s a natural instinct for me, I guess, because that’s how so many of my life projects have started.”
For instance, when she had Mermaids, many of her workers were left without ready childcare when the daycare many of them used shut down. So she opened one herself.
She came to believe in the need for a new restaurant in Cottondale as she made her many trips between Panama City Beach and Atlanta, noticing time and again, as she drove the Cottondale stretch, that the food options were mostly chain outfits. She kept seeing that big empty building on Main Street, and so did Britt. Soon the entrepreneurial spirit took over.
