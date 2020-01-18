Larry Basford announces his campaign for State Attorney, 14th Judicial Circuit.
Basford has served the people as an Assistant State Attorney for over 30 years. He has tried over 250 jury trials, served as the Chief of the Major Crimes Division from 2005 to 2016, and from 2016 until January of this year, served as the Chief Assistant State Attorney under State Attorney Glenn Hess. As Chief Assistant, Larry helped implement several innovative programs, including Veterans Court and a Construction Fraud Task Force. He was responsible for supervising the 115 employees in the office and helping to manage the office’s budget. In addition to his many administrative duties, he continued to maintain a caseload of first degree murder cases.
During Larry’s career, he has convicted some of our most notorious murderers. These include the killer of Danielle Baker and her three children in Marianna, the murderer of Canadian Air Force Major David Turenne outside his home in Forest Park in 1996, the murderer of PCB Sgt. Kevin Kight on Easter Sunday 2005, and the DUI driver who killed four softball players leaving Harders field in 2016. Larry also convicted the Sailboat Shooter of FWC Officer Dave Brady in 2015 and the Spring Break Shooter, who shot seven victims at a house party on Thomas Drive in 2015.
Larry is a member of the First United Methodist Church, the St. Andrews Bay Inn of Court, the Florida Prosecuting Attorneys Association, The National Rifle Association, Ducks Unlimited, a Board Member of the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center and a Past President of the Bay County Bar Association, a Past Chairman of the 14th Circuit Grievance Committee, a former representative to the Young Lawyers Board of Governors for the Florida Bar. Larry has two children and two grandchildren that are the light of his life.
Larry said it had been an honor serving the people of the 14th Circuit and working with the dedicated staff and attorneys that make up our State Attorney’s Office. He said he is grateful and humbled to have the endorsement of his former boss and mentor Glenn Hess.
Larry is confident that his experience as a prosecutor and administrator has prepared him for the challenges of the job of State Attorney. If elected, he will continue to work to keep our community safe while protecting the rights of all citizens.
