A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the death of 57-year-old George Robert Paul, who fell through the roof of a local business in March of this year and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Morgan and Morgan attorney James Biggart filed the case the 14th Judicial Circuit on behalf of Paul’s attorney, Ruth Paul, as the personal representative of the Paul estate.
The suit alleges negligence on behalf of the business, asserting that it failed to provide proper warnings associated with the condition of the roof that Paul had gone there to work on.
Officials were called to the location around 2:49 p.m. on March 19, on reports of the fall. Paul was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical responders.
