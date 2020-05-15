Lee Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Wynn Christian has been named president and director of local sales and marketing for the company’s Alabama region. The appointment is effective immediately.
“Wynn is a talented leader with broad experience in digital marketing solutions,” said Lee Enterprises Group Publisher Bill Masterson. “He’s shown great commitment to region and passion for its success.”
Most recently, Christian served as director of revenue transformation for the company. He joined the former BH Media Group in 2012 as director of digital for its Southern group of publications, and served as BHMG’s director of digital sales from 2014 to 2018. His career also includes director of digital advertising for the Omaha World Herald.
“I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead these talented individuals as we transform our sales and marketing departments into new age selling”, said Wynn. “Alabama has been my home all of my life, and I look forward to being part of this new success.”
Wynn is an Alabama native and a 1998 graduate of Auburn University. He and his wife, Virginia, have three children.
The Jackson County Floridan is a Lee Enterprises publication.
