Florida Representative Brad Drake joined U.S. Congressman Neal Dunn as one of the speakers at Monday’s Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Legislative Luncheon, and Drake will be back in the area soon with Sen. George Gainer to participate in their traditional pre-session community gatherings in Walton, Holmes, Washington, and Jackson counties. All are set for Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The Jackson County Legislative Delegation session will take place at 2:15 p.m. in the Jackson County School Board chambers, located at 2903 Jefferson Street in Marianna.
The others are set for: 9 a.m. in the Walton County Board of County Commissioners' chambers at 76 North 6th Street in DeFuniak Springs; 10:30 a.m. in Holmes County Board of County Commissioners' chambers at 107 E. Virginia Avenue in Bonifay; at 11:45 a.m. in Washington County Board of County Commissioners' chambers at 1331 South Boulevard in Chipley.
This meeting is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, cities and local governments, and other civic organizations to address the delegation before the start of the 2020 Legislative Session. They will also consider and vote on “local bills”, which is state legislation that only pertains to a municipality, taxing district, or school district within the county.
Public testimony during the Legislative Delegation Meetings is welcome. To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Walton and/or Holmes County Legislation Delegation meetings, please email gainer.george@flsenate.gov or gainey.andrea@flsenate.gov or contact Senator Gainer’s district office at 850-747-5454 no later than 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13.
To request an appearance form to be placed on the agenda or submit handouts for the Washington and/or Jackson County Legislation Delegation meetings, please email brad.drake@myfloridahouse.gov or ann.mcgraw@myfloridahouse.gov or contact Rep. Drake’s district office at 850-951-0547 no later than 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13.
The legislative delegation consists of Representative Brad Drake (R-Eucheeanna) and Senator George Gainer (R-Panama City). Both Drake and Gainer represent other counties in Northwest Florida.
