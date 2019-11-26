The Jackson County Public Library Marianna branch was a lively place last Saturday, despite a gloomy day of rain that forced a slight change of plans for the tree-lighting ceremony that followed a safari event for children there.
Here are some scenes from the tree lighting, during which the crowd was forced to watch from inside rather than gathering outside around the tree as planned.
See an upcoming edition for more photos from the safari and the gathering at large.
