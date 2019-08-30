Jackson County Friends of the Library has announced the dates of the three-day annual book sale organized for the benefit of the local library system. It will be held at the Marianna branch library Sept. 12-14. The team is hoping for a bonanza of contributed books from avid readers and library supporters who have some volumes they’re willing to part with for the cause.
Those willing to contribute volumes should bring them by the branch at 2929 Green Street on Saturday, Sept. 7, Monday, Sept. 9, Tuesday, Sept. 10, or Wednesday, Sept. 11, anytime between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The sale will include children’s volumes, and adult fiction and non-fiction of all descriptions.
The books that the library regularly culls from its shelves for sale will also be part of the big annual event featuring super-low prices, ranging from 25 cents to $1 , for the books, videos and audio selections to be offered.
