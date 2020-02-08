The Marianna branch of the Jackson County Library System will show 2017’s six-part PBS series “Africa’s Great Civilizations” over six Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 11, continuing Feb. 18, Feb. 25, March 3, March 10 and March 17. Each showing begins at 6 p.m.
Hosted by Henry Lewis Gates Jr., the six episodes offers a comprehensive look at the continent, starting with Episode 1, “Origins,” an exploration of the fossil remains found there in 1997 that trace the origins of modern humans and their first know creative endeavors to Africa’s Great Rift Valley.
Episode 2, “The Cross and the Crescent,” looks at the roles of religion and trade in what is now Ethiopia.
Episode 3: “Empires of Gold,” focuses the rise of the Islamic kingdoms.
Episode 4: “Cities,” explores the growth of Islam and trade in Africa, in what was considered a golden age from 1000-1600.
Episode 5, “The Atlantic Age,” focuses on warrior queen Queen Njinga Mbandi , as well as the aggressions and wars that turned what is now known as Angola into a large source of the slave trade.
Episode 6: “Clash of Civilisations,” explores the Berlin Conference of 1884-1885 and the European influence as Africa was ‘carved up’ by those powers without the presence of any Africans in the process.
Overall, the series examines how Africa and Africans shaped the world as the cradle of humanity.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.