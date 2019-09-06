As Jackson County continues to repurpose the old Dozier School for Boys property into a hub of economic growth now known as Endeavor, county government has authorized a lighting improvement project for one asset there. An old Department of Juvenile Justice detention center there has been transformed into the new home of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Jackson County Commissioners recently authorized the replacement of existing lighting in the parking lot of that structure. It comes at a cost of $25,698, money that will be taken from contingency funds in the county budget.
The old lights and fixtures, some of which are currently non-operational, will be replaced with money-saving LED lights and appropriate fixtures. The savings come in the form of less energy consumption and less maintenance costs over the long term.
The upgrade includes some replacement of floodlights and standard exterior lighting elements, and the cost covers materials, installation labor and worker supervision, as well as design. The contractor on the project is Johnson Controls, the company also under contract with the county as an ongoing energy and service partner. The relationship began some time ago, initiated when the county hired it to conduct an energy survey in hopes of saving money by analyzing and potentially upgrading various energy-consuming assets of the county.
The JCSO lighting upgrade is expected to result in savings of 65-70 percent in energy costs associated with the structure.
