A church in Malone will be the setting of a special Baccalaureate service for Malone School seniors this Sunday, May 17. Although the seniors and their loved ones won’t be present as a large group, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the prevention of mass social gatherings because of it, members of the Malone community and people elsewhere are being encouraged to pause in observance from where they are.
Malone United Methodist Church will host a community bell-ringing service for the graduates on Sunday, May 17. Although the seniors will not be present, community leaders involved in the effort say the bells will ring out as a message of concern and celebration for them all. The service begins at 3 p.m. that day. All those that care for the young people are encouraged to pause at that hour wherever they are, listen for the bells, and send up a prayer for the graduates, organizers say. “We want to show them how special they are to us and to God; we want to honor them in a unique way,” the organizers said in a press release about the upcoming event.
The bell at the Malone United Methodist Church will ring 32 times in honor of Malone’s 32 seniors. “We will then have the playing of “Pomp and Circumstance,” organizers said. “A special song will be sung. Each senior’s name will then be read and someone will pray specifically for that senior. Even though the seniors will not be present, we want to give them the gifts of prayer and love. When you hear the bells on Sunday, May 17, 2020, stop and tune your heart in prayer for our seniors,” the release concluded.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.