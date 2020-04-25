Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN FLORIDA... CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90) AFFECTING JACKSON COUNTY PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TALLAHASSEE HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE CHIPOLA RIVER AT MARIANNA (US 90). * FROM SUNDAY EVENING, OR UNTIL THE WARNING IS CANCELLED. * AT 10:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 8.5 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET. * FORECAST: RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY SUNDAY EVENING AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 20.2 FEET BY EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT: AT 20.0 FEET: WATER SPREADS OUT ACROSS THE FLOOD PLAIN NORTH OF MARIANNA NEAR CAVERNS ROAD INUNDATING MUCH OF THE CITIZENS LODGE PARK. &&