A south Alabama 9-year-old third-grader with a “special heart” has been inspiring area grown-ups for years.
Among her admirers are local attorney LaDray Gilbert, who is the managing attorney of The Gilbert Firm in Marianna, along with his fraternity and the Lamplighters mentoring program he founded to help young males develop into positive adults as they’re coming of age.
The Lamplighters were initially all youngsters from Jackson County but Gilbert eventually expanded it to encompass other surrounding areas, including Houston County, Alabama. Some of those young people, along with Gilbert and his fraternity, have been supporting Z’yon Norton in one way or another since she founded her Royal Special Heart Food Pantry organization last year.
She’d named her organization that because of her babyhood health trauma—she’d had open heart surgery just a few months after her first birthday. As she grew past toddler-hood, compassion also grew in her “special heart” for her peers. When she was old enough to understand that some other kids in the world, some of them in her own school, sometimes go hungry, she decided to do something about that circumstance.
Adults in her world have helped her fulfill that mission all along. With their assistance, her Royal Special Heart Food Pantry continues to feed kids in need. Gilbert, the Lamplighters and the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity/Kappa Beta Beta Chapter were among those supporters from the start. Gilbert and her dad, Rafeal Norton, are fraternity brothers, and that sealed Gilbert’s connection to the cause of his buddy’s youngster. Mostly, that support has come in the form of frequent food donations for the pantry.
But she added another population to her target group after COVID-19 started spreading across the world. She is now also helping the first responders that put their lives on the line for others.
When that happened, Gilbert, the Lamplighters and his fraternity brothers decided to ramp up their support by adding the donation of some dollars--$2,500 of them.
A formal check presentation was held recently to put the promise on paper.
Gilbert, the vice president of his fraternity’s local chapter, said it was an honor to help the youngster help others. Even while she continues to have health challenges, she’s providing inspiration to many in her work for others.
“When COVID came along, she decided to change her mission to include helping with first responders and essential workers and that’s when we said, ‘Hey, we’re willing to commit money to support this, too,’” Gilbert said. “I have friend, family and old classmates directly on the front lines and I’ve been on the phone with them, crying together about all they’re going through in trying to help the community, putting themselves out there on the line. We said, ‘Let’s step this up.’ We’re proud to be making that reach with her.”
The youngster’s charity can be found under its name on Facebook.
