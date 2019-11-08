The CareerSource Chipola Career Fair will be Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Eastside Baptist Church, on Highway 90 East in Marianna.
From 8 a.m. until noon, students from Calhoun, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty and Washington counties attend and get information that will help them in making career choices.
Local employers and business owners are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to share information about their fields with the workforce of tomorrow.
For more information, call Janice Holley at 850-718-2484.
