Long-time Sneads resident Joseph Cory Harrison has been named the Florida Highway Patrol’s new Major of Law Enforcement Operations.
The appointment was announced by FHP director Col. Gene Spaulding. Harrison took over his new duties last Friday.
Harrison began his career with the Florida Highway Patrol in 2003 and most recently served as the Florida Highway Patrol Emergency Management Coordinator.
“Major Harrison’s work ethic and dedication to the Florida Highway Patrol will serve him well in his new position,” Spaulding said in the announcement.
“Major Harrison has time and time again demonstrated his unwavering commitment to the citizens and visitors of Florida and the Florida Highway Patrol.”
Harrison is a 20-year veteran of law enforcement. His career in the field started in 2000 as deputy for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. He was shortly hired by the Florida Highway Patrol. Throughout his career, he has served as a state trooper, district sergeant and district lieutenant within FHP’s Patrol Operations.
As a lieutenant, Harrison was assigned to serve as FHP’s Homeland Security Coordinator within the Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Following this assignment, he was promoted to the rank of Captain, serving as FHP’s Emergency Management Coordinator and the Emergency Coordinating Officer for the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.
He served in several other roles, including being a member of FHP’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, serving as a field training officer when he was a lieutenant, Statewide FHP Auxiliary Coordinator, Statewide FHP Peer Support Coordinator, and a member of the Regional Domestic Security Task Force.
He has attended FHP’s Leadership Academy, FHP’s Leadership in Police Organizations and the FDLE Senior Leadership Program, Class 22. He is a certified general instructor as well as a federal instructor for the Motor Vehicle Criminal Interdiction Association. He holds an Associate of Arts degree from Chipola College and is the Vice President of the State Law Enforcement Chiefs Association.
Spaulding described Harrison as a devoted husband and father of three who enjoys spending time with his family, church activities, cooking, and fishing.
