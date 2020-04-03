Jackson County resident Cookie Marks spent a recent week in isolation at Jackson Hospital, emerging last Tuesday with a new appreciation for the local health care facility and the providers that likely saved her life.
She’s had pneumonia before, and began having its usual symptoms several days ago. She recognized that it might be another bout of that illness, but with COVID-19 circulating around the globe, she feared that this time her fever and coughing might be a sign of the virus.
She usually goes to a hospital in Dothan, Alabama when she needs in-patient care. She estimates that it had been a decade or more since she was treated at the local hospital. But this time she was checked in to Jackson Hospital through its emergency room when she sought help.
With the symptoms she was exhibiting, she was isolated for care and tested for COVID-19, she said. She didn’t have that, but it was pneumonia again.
She was in the hospital five days and said her doctors, nurses and dietitian provided exemplary, compassionate care.
“I can’t say enough about how wonderful the Jackson hospital staff was,” Marks said. “I was scared—I think everyone was, that I might have this virus,” Marks said. “But I received so much assurance, from the way I was treated on the personal level to the care I received on a medical level. The hospital deserves a little glory from what I can see and what I experienced. They had to put on all that stuff (protective gear) to come into my room and I know that was a hassle. But they were so caring, and it was so clean. It was assuring. I felt very, very good about being there. It felt like a brand new hospital.”
She was in isolation about five days and went home last Tuesday, to rest and recover in isolation. both for her own safety because of her vulnerable state of heath due to her bout with pneumonia, and for the health of others in her circle.
”I’m thankful,” Marks said. “I don’t know what might have happened if the Jackson Hospital team hadn’t been there for me that way.”
