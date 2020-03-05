Jackson County Superintendent of Schools Larry Moore followed his own advice when he started running a low-grade fever and developed a light cough late last month – he stayed home.
Moore missed the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce banquet on Feb. 20, and he was out of school a few days to make sure he wasn’t exposing others to his illness.
Turns out he didn’t have the flu, not even the garden-variety kind, but Moore said his precautions were important.
The wisdom of staying home from school if you’re sick and potentially contagious is a message Moore, his administrators and faculty always keep front-and-center for students and their parents.
And it resonates, particularly these days, as the nation, state and local populations try to guard against the internationally spreading new coronavirus known as COVID-19.
Officials revealed recently that two formerly “presumptive positive” cases in Manatee and Hillsborough counties have been confirmed by the national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Talk has started circulating in this community that an individual had been treated recently at Jackson Hospital for possible symptoms of the virus, but on Tuesday neither the Jackson County Health Department nor Jackson Hospital would confirm or deny that this is so.
But the spread may now have reached nearby Santa Rosa County. An elderly man who recently travelled abroad has tested presumptive positive, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a press conference Thursday that he strongly suspects the CDC will confirm it.
As of Thursday afternoon, five Florida residents who had traveled outside the country are being quarantined in Washington until it’s certain they’re negative for the virus. And there’s one non-Florida resident who is in the state currently and being monitored.
Concern over the virus continues to grow, but some precautions can go a long way.
While parents shouldn’t panic, Moore said, they should continue to follow the long-standing protocols already in place to protect students, teachers and others in the school system from contagious illnesses of all sorts.
Protect yourself and your community by washing your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60-percent alcohol. Avoid close contact with people who are sick, and stay home when you are sick.
Moore said principals have been urged to check their sanitizer supply and to make sure they have enough to use liberally, as needed.
He praised the local health department and director Sandy Martin for maintaining consistent communications with the school system.
At Moore’s invitation and on short notice, Martin visited school administration staff on Monday and she sent a representative to Wednesday’s regularly scheduled principals’ meeting, Moore said, to continue sharing information and will provide any updates her department has received. Those discussions will continue as the school system and health department do what they can to help keep children safe, he said. With more than 1,000 employees and roughly 6,400 children to safeguard, Moore said the school system’s personnel stays up-to-date on the spread of the coronavirus.
“We have health clinics at each school,” Moore said. “Parents are notified as soon as possible if their child becomes ill at school. We are watching carefully for this and all other signs of a child being sick.”
He said absenteeism peaked at about 20 percent in one school, about three weeks ago, with some of that health-related, and that on average absenteeism hovers at around nine percent.
“We’re monitoring absences and just trying to keep a close check on that, and we haven’t seen anything alarming up to this point. I feel like our health department people have done a great job in being prepared and we’re fortunate to have a good working relationship.”
As concern grows over the virus, it may help to keep things in perspective. Contracting the virus is not a death sentence. It is clearly possible to recover from it just as people recover from the common flu – countless have, many health experts stress. It is believed to be most dangerous for the elderly and for people with certain existing health problems.
The Florida Department of Health says that, if you have been to China, where it may have originated, or to Iran, Italy or South Korea in the past 14 days, you need to self-isolate for 14 days and that you should call your local health department if you become sick during that period.
The following is a list outlining what all of Florida’s county health departments are doing as a matter of course in relation to the virus. It appears on the Florida Department of Health’s website:
“Your County Health Department (CHD) is reinforcing important public health messaging—like symptom monitoring, infection prevention and stopping or slow down the spread of disease—that will help keep you safe if you come into contact with someone with COVID-19 or other viral respiratory pathogens like flu.
Your CHD is monitoring the health trends in your community on a daily basis to help identify any possible cases of COVID-19.
Your CHD is serving as an expert resource for health care providers and the public, and working to make sure that health care providers know what to look for and what to do if they suspect COVID-19 in a patient.
Your CHD will coordinate the collection of specimens from patients and will submit these specimens to the CDC or the Florida Bureau of Public Health Laboratories for testing of suspected COVID-19.
Your CHD will isolate (quarantine) a patient who tests positive for COVID-19 and determine the patient’s travel history and who they may have had close contact with while sick—this is called contact tracing. People who may have been exposed would be notified and may be quarantined and observed for symptoms of COVID-19.
Your CHD is preparing for the possibility that COVID-19 may become a global pandemic and ensuring that local plans, resources and capabilities are in place to respond to a widespread outbreak and lessen the impacts on Florida’s communities.”
