Members of the North Florida Inland Long Term Recovery Group (LTR) met last Thursday.
This first session of the new year was peppered with positive news that LTR Executive Director Kristy Terry described in nautical terms as she spoke to the core of individuals and teams that have taken on the long term job of helping Jackson and Calhoun county residents regroup and move forward after Hurricane Michael.
The Category 5 storm set records and unsettled lives as it came ashore on Oct. 10, 2018. Leaders in the two neighboring counties partnered up soon after, to form the LTR. Their work has been non-stop, and, to this point, without financial help from state or federal agencies.
“You feel like you’re drowning sometimes, but I feel like we have a life preserver ahead,” Terry said. “We have some traction. We’re making a difference in helping people recover.”
A big piece of that traction was created a few weeks ago, when the Federal Emergency Management Agency sent its first team of disaster case managers to the area. In mid-December, 2019, the agency contracted with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, a frequent partner, to send recovery case managers here. Due to the ensuing holidays, the team is just getting started but has already made contact with 20 area households identified as still in need of various resources.
That contract puts more people on the ground to help one-on-one the people here who still have unmet needs-and there’s no shortage of that population 15 months after the Category 5 Hurricane Michael.
Until now, the LTR has been helped along mostly churches and civic organizations since the hurricane, Terry said. The LTR and those partners have taken information on more than 2,000 cases, where more help is needed with homes damaged in the storm, and the organization has closed about 532 of them.
The help LTR gave or arranged came in various forms, like roof work and interior repairs. The organization continues to pursue help for the remaining three-quarters of the cases.
Terry pointed out that the case load mentioned here does not included instances that involve different type of unmet need, like mental health support, that the group has identified and is either tackling or connecting people with resources that can address the given issue.
Of the cases remaining in the most recent estimated tally, 400 are actively being worked, and another 700 are “in the queue” awaiting assistance. And LTR continues to take in more requests every day. That basket of help requests, she said is “filing up as fast as we pull them out.”
In spite of that inflow, Terry and others say there are still pockets of populations here and in Calhoun County that have not reached out for help. More of them are found daily, several speakers said, as volunteers ride the roadways getting to their planned destinations. The rural landscape they travel reveals portable sheds and campers next to destroyed homes, with people resorting to those temporary shelters and often not reporting their situation to any entity that could help. Often, those traveling volunteers get out of their vehicles and check on the people they see, and some are contemplating a campaign to put out notices with information that could bring those people into the fold.
One speaker at Thursday’s meeting indicated that some 19,000 to 20,000 people have helped so far in some way through churches and civic organizations tied into the LTR.
FEMA hasn’t sent any funding to the organization so far, so the needed dollars have also come from community outreach organizations. The United Way, for instance, has given several thousand dollars in various contribution cycles, and the organization just got a gift from the Florida Blue Foundation that allowed it to lay another $100,000 in LTR’s hands, money it must use specifically on housing and related supplies. United Way plans a ceremonial presentation in the next few days to publicize that action.
The Salvation Army and Mennonite Disaster Services have provide roughly $232,000, money that, on average, was split in to increments of $5,000 per household as it was used to help people get back on their feet.
The LTR meeting held recently is just one of such ongoing sessions as the community works out its “new normal” in the wake of the storm.
