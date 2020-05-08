As the coronavirus pandemic rolled across the world in its powerful wave, Kelsey Swails’s wedding plan, a year in the making, was swept away like a sand castle in its path.
Here’s a look at how she still made her wedding memorable in an almost entirely different way than she’d first envisioned. The groom remained the same, and the gifted photographer, but almost everything else change. In just over two weeks, she entirely reset her scene in the shadow of COVID-19.
Most of the planning and leg-work had fallen to the bride from the start, as the groom, Brian Lovering, works on an oil rig that keeps him offshore and away for sometimes lengthy periods. With a gift for details and organization, she was a busy and more than capable bride-to-be as she juggled that and her duties as a multi-media specialist for WTVY in Dothan, Alabama.
The Marianna native and her groom had planned to tie the knot in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, an iconic historical structure in Apalachicola, the fishing village where Brian had proposed on bended knee. They expected to have about 100 guests in the pews to witness their union as sunlight filtered through stained-glass windows of the church.
(Instead: As the need for social-distancing made that impossible the bride refocused on her own hometown fishing mecca, Merritt’s Mill Pond. Her ceremony would not be an indoor affair at all, but a dockside ceremony on that body of water she also loves dearly).
She’d originally shaped other elements of her theme to honor their shared love of water-centered activities and Apalachicola, the oyster capital of the world. She’d wanted to give each of her guests a unique wedding keepsake, for instance, so she found some oyster shells and spent countless hours cleaning and bleaching them as the centerpieces of those gifts.
(Instead, those were shelved for now: Most of her guests were not able to come to the ceremony. But if all goes as planned those handmade gifts will have their day a year from now. The couple expects to have that long-planned ceremony in Apalachicola as a first-anniversary gift for themselves and to at last share their moment in person with friends.)
She’d bought her wedding gown months ago, and there was a tuxedo for her groom.
(Instead: She ordered a dress more appropriate for the outdoor setting, a white two-piece outfit that would be quite a bit more water-friendly that the traditional gown she’d chosen. Her groom opted out of the tuxedo and chose a white button-down and dress khakis. The bride’s new outfit would play a big role in making possible another change in her wedding plans, one for which her master photographer was perfectly suited to take on.
She’d met that photographer, John Starrett, when he did a project for the Jackson County Tourist Development Council in which she was involved as a model. She had long admired his work before he shot her picture as part of the TDC project, and they became friends after that. He specializes in underwater photography. She’d hired him to take some simple traditional wedding shots at the church and reception in Apalachicola.
(Instead: As her wedding plans changed she would ask him for something special as well: To take pictures of her and her groom in Jackson Blue just after their dockside ceremony on the Mill Pond. He agreed, and his underwater shots would take her breath away.)
She chose her intended attendants and made her guest list months ago. They all started making their plans to fly in or drive to the ceremony. They were coming from all over—New Mexico, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Jacksonville, Fort Lauderdale, and perhaps most notably, her best friend, brother Dylan Swails, was to fly in from New York to be there for her.
(Instead: Her brother and most of her other guests didn’t get to make the trip in because of COVID-19 travel restrictions. Her new-venue host, Mill Pond resident Jake Vickery, held an oversize image of her brother’s head over his own to represent her brother’s presence-in-spirit at the ceremony. And she arranged for a Zoom video conference so that those distant friends could witness from where they were. Two days ahead of the ceremony, they’d all had a virtual happy hour with the couple, as well. At that, many of them dressed up at home to add some formality and “event” feeling that she could enjoy. Some raised glasses in a toast, and otherwise added special touches from their locations. They played wedding-themed games, for instance.
At the wedding, only a few could be right with the bride and groom — only 10 could be there based on social distancing recommendations and close family got most of those spots. But several local friends drifted around on boats to witness the ceremony from a distance on the water.)
She’d also bought her cake-topper early in the process, and had ordered flowers for the church ceremony.
(Instead: Since the delicate flowers she’d ordered just wouldn’t work, or fit, in the new outdoor venue, three friends and neighbors of her mother, Nell Baxley Swails, stepped in with substitute and sturdier decoration from their yards. Those three — Marianna residents Sallie Mathis, Cheryl Sanchez and Genie Cody — placed magnolia blossoms and limbs, sago palm fronds and other flora and fauna in the scene. As for the cake topper, she ordered a new one: The bride and groom that topped her cake that day wore COVID-19 masks.)
The couple had planned to leave their ceremony in a limousine and honeymoon at an exotic island location far from home.
(Instead: The couple departed on the back of a boat, and they didn’t go far: They stayed in a cabin at the Florida Caverns RV Resort at Merritt’s Mill Pond. Friends sneaked in ahead of time and outfitted the room with soft romantic lights and decorations for them to find as a final surprise.)
And there were a few more things that remained of the bride’s original plans. She went ahead with her special project to honor her deceased “paw-paw,” taking a piece of a blue-plaid shirt her grandfather had worn and loved for many years, and using the fragment to make a heart she pinned inside her wedding attire. It was very near her granny’s locket that day. It was a fourth-generation heirloom piece that she wore around her neck. Her grandmother, although bedridden and unable to attend, was able to watch the ceremony via Zoom. The groom also tucked in his pocket a handkerchief that had belonged to his deceased grandfather.
The Loverings say their much-changed day was just as special in its own way as their original plan. It was actually perfect , the bride said, because that amended ceremony and all the other changes still retained their essence and gave them experiences they wouldn’t have otherwise known. And that first plan may still see the light of day come April 25, 2021.
