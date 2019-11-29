Main Street Marianna Director Meghan Holley was the recent guest speaker at the Optimist Club of Marianna.
Holley talked about recent successes and upcoming events to watch out for. Last year’s 4th of July fireworks celebration was believed to be the largest single event ever in the city, with an estimated 10,000 people attending on the east side of Marianna; 6,000 of those were in the Madison Street Park area alone.
The Marianna Christmas Parade is the next event in the downtown area and is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 6. The event will be much like the 4th of July celebration, with vendors set up in the street on Madison and lots of games and activities for the kids. There will be a band playing at Madison Park and, for the first time ever, there will be free pictures for the kids with Santa.
Of course, the Christmas parade will be the centerpiece of the festivities and due to lighting issues that have not been corrected since the storm, walkers will not be allowed this year – only those riding in or on vehicles, floats, etc., with the exception of marching bands – and the parade route will be shortened.
The Wells Fargo bank parking lot, on the corner of Caledonia Street and Lafayette Street, will host pop-up vendors, which are home or online businesses that would like to promote their goods and/or services.
Main Street Marianna is currently conducting their annual membership drive. An individual, family, small, medium, or large business or a corporate sponsor may join at prices ranging from $15 to $1,000.
Holley assumed the responsibilities as Main Street director on an interim basis in May of this year and was appointed to the post on a full-time basis in September. She is a graduate of Chipola College and holds a B.S. degree from Troy University. She is a lifelong resident of Jackson County and the daughter of Randy and Janice Holley. The Marianna Optimist Club expressed appreciation for Holley’s dedication and hard work for the community.
