The 2020 Florida FFA Middle School Horse Judging State Champions gathered for a special presentation on Friday, June 12.
After practicing hard from August until competition time, the team of young ladies traveled together to Tampa in February to compete in the Florida FFA Middle School State Horse Judging competition. Over the next day or two, they found out their team won. The girls were state champions! And then along came COVID-19.
Florida FFA State Convention will be a virtual gathering this year, so while the girls will be recognized, they will not get their chance to walk across the stage. With help from others, they’ve received special recognition, social distancing style.
Team members were awarded a belt buckle designed especially for them and, with the help of Nutrien Ag Solutions in Donalsonville, Georgia they received a jacket designed just for them.
To present a buckle and jacket and have them wear it in June was an accomplishment, even if it was only for pictures. However, the best part of the presentation was the team being together again. The laughs, the smiles, the jokes, and yes, even hugs, were so worth it.
