Malone local Cassie Brown was recently named Miss Northwest Florida 2020.
Cassie qualified to compete in the Miss Northwest Florida Scholarship Pageant after winning the title of Miss Gulf Coast at a preliminary pageant. The Miss Northwest Florida Scholarship Pageant was held Jan. 24-26, at the Washington County Ag Center in Chipley. Thirty young ladies from the 16 counties that comprise Northwest Florida competed in a panel interview, fun fashion and personal introduction, press conference interviews, evening gown/stage presence and an on-stage question. After the judge's scores were tabulated, Cassie Brown was named the Photogenic Winner and was crowned as the 2020 Miss Northwest Florida.
The newly crowned Miss Northwest Florida Queens will spend the next year volunteering in their communities and working closely with the Ronald McDonald House, the chosen charitable organization of the Miss Northwest Florida Pageant.
In addition, Miss Northwest Florida, Cassie Brown will be promoting and working with her platform, “Making a Difference for Those with Differences,” where she will focus on the goal of volunteering with and raising money for organizations that help people with special needs.
Through Cassie’s most recent project, “Cheyenne’s Gift”- A Book Drive for Hope School, she was able to present Hope School with over 1,000 books for their classrooms and library.
Cassie is the daughter of Jonny and Amy Brown of Malone. She is currently a sophomore at Chipola College, pursuing a degree in Exceptional Student Education, and is a tour guide at the Florida Caverns State Park. Cassie strongly believes in the importance of volunteering within her community and has recently been awarded her 5th President’s Volunteer Service Award and has over 1,400 certified volunteer hours.
In addition to charitable works and volunteering in their communities, the new queens will be attending festivals and various activities in and around the Northwest Florida area.
For more information or for appearance bookings contact, Miss Northwest Florida Pageant at missnwfl@yahoo.com.
