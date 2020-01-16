Malone School has announces it honor roll for the second nine-weeks.
SIXTH GRADE
A Honor Roll – Janiya Brelove, Jenna Hughes, Emmy Padgett, Jaden Southwell.
A/B Honor Roll – Ya’laysha Barnes, Makayla Crews, Hoke Harkrider, Ian Hatcher, Tyler Hatcher, Candance Holmes, Danya Nieto, Lizmari Perez-De Leaon, Crishauna Perry, Kaytynn Rhymes, Kamiah Walker.
SEVENTH GRADE
A Honor Roll – Cooper Ford, Katie Land, Jackson Welch.
A/B Honor Roll – Emma Baxter, Brady Conrad, Kiley Ellis, Everitt Shelton, Kylicia Smith.
EIGHTH GRADE
A Honor Roll – Mary Beth Baxley, Kelis Garrett, Macy Jordan, Kaycie Rich, Amanda Rouse.
A/B Honor Roll – Emma Bishop, Arianna Butler, Kaitlyn Golden, Safire Holmes, Dawson Jordan, Vincent Mathis, Karlee Williams.
NINTH GRADE
A Honor Roll – Ashlyn Golden, Peyton Harrison-Tidwell, Jermaine Mathis, Danielle Mosley.
A/B Honor Roll – Lorena Arriaga, Alexis Baxley, Chelsea Dison, Lael Faust, Keishara Garrett, Tyler Gordon, Abbey Jones, Dominique Mason, Lia Nieto, Payton Tillman, Amani Williams.
10TH GRADE
A Honor Roll – Kyan Holden, Trista Jackson, Trevor Shelton.
A/B Honor Roll – Zacchaeus Daniels, Timothy Harkrider, Victoria Lowe, Aislinn McKinstry, Missy Newsom, Madison Peeler, Darion Perry, Dillon Shelton, Iyonti Smith, Courtnie Ware.
11TH GRADE
A Honor Roll – JaDee Barber.
A/B Honor Roll – Allison Baxley, Colby Harrell, Ashlee Pate, Hannah Smith, Jada Sutton, Lindsey Williams, Carissa Winget.
12TH GRADE
A Honor Roll – Reilly Blighton, Trenton Martin, Jaci Smith, Kaitlyn Williams.
A/B Honor Roll – Ian Baxley, Abby Chandler, Ethan Corder, Hannah Hart, Sebastian Long, Jonathan Proctor, Jarrod Southwell, Phillip Winget.
