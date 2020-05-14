The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday death of 20-year-old Christopher Cobb when he apparently fell from a tractor into the path of the moving vehicle.
The agency was called about the incident around 11:12 a.m. that day. Authorities went to the location, a field off Smokey Road near Graceville, and the JCSO investigation into the matter “indicated that Cobb was standing on the tractor step and holding onto a handle while the tractor was moving.
"It appeared that Cobb lost his footing and fell into the path of the tractor causing fatal injuries,” a release from the agency stated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.