The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Wednesday death of 20-year-old Christopher Cobb when he apparently fell from a tractor into the path of the moving vehicle.

The agency was called about the incident around 11:12 a.m. that day. Authorities went to the location, a field off Smokey Road near Graceville, and the JCSO investigation into the matter “indicated that Cobb was standing on the tractor step and holding onto a handle while the tractor was moving.

"It appeared that Cobb lost his footing and fell into the path of the tractor causing fatal injuries,” a release from the agency stated.

