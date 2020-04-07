DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man was killed in a motorcycle crash while fleeing a traffic stop over the weekend, police said.
Thomas Milton Mearns, 37, died at the scene of the Destin crash Sunday night, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.
An Okaloosa County deputy had tried to pull Mearns over near the Destin Commons shopping center, FHP said. As he was riding away on his bike, Mearns traveled onto a media and struck a tree.
Detectives later identified Mearns with fingerprints.
