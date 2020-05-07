The coronavirus pandemic has led many local business owners to seek new ways to operate. Owners have been forced to make adjustments in operations sometimes at a moment’s notice and on a daily basis. Residents want to get out of the house and patronize businesses, but with the constant changes, they often find it difficult to know what to expect.
In regular session on May 5, the Marianna City Commission voted unanimously to relax banner requirements for 90 days to assist local businesses and residents.
Business owners will be able to display banners to notify their customers of hours and procedures free of permit fees until Aug. 5. Banners must not be in the right-of-way or block traffic vision. Banners must also be firmly secured, so not to blow down.
For more information call 850-482-2786. Shop locally and support Marianna businesses.
Kay Dennis, MBA, MPA, A.I.C.P., is the director of Municipal Development for the City of Marianna.
