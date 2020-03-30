The Marianna City Farmers’ Market will open its 44th season at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, with some changes enacted this year for safety’s sake in light of the continuing battle to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The vendors’ trucks will be under the pavilion with their backs to the outside. The tables will be on the perimeter, offering customers something of a drive-thru option. You may view and shop from the comfort and safety of your vehicle, or you may get out and walk about. If you do that, you should keep a six-foot social distance between yourself and others as you browse.
Some growers might be using debit/credit card processing and some may ask that you not touch the food before purchase. The Jackson County Growers Association has left such safety practices up to the individual farmer, but will oversee the market in general.
The day starts at 7 a.m. and runs through noon, a schedule that will be kept on market days, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, through the spring/summer season. The market is located at the pavilion in Madison Street Park, Marianna. It is expected to remain open through July. The fall season is set for a September start.
“We still have to eat” said a press release from the market team. “Most food sold will have been handled only by the farmer and his family. What a refreshing thought. Come to the market and “Buy Local, Buy Safe.”
Some of the late winter and early spring crops that might be available will be collards, kale, lettuce, spring onions, rutabaga and broccoli. You should also find some Cottage Food items such as jams and jellies, cookies, breads and cakes. Some or all of the participating farmers will post what they will be bringing on the Marianna City Farmers’ Market Facebook page, so look for new posts there as well as on your favorite farm’s website or Facebook page.
“The annual customer appreciation drawings, coffee and snacks, sponsor banners, music and all events will all be on hold for now,” the release stated. “But what we will continue to provide will be locally sourced, first quality, home grown and homemade food for you and your family.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.