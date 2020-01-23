Marianna City Manager Jim Dean says he is looking for ways to increase salaries for his fire/rescue department, and in the Jan. 7 meeting of the Marianna City Commission he spoke of the potential for some restructuring of the department toward that end.
With Marianna Fire Rescue Chief Nikki Lovett absent from that session on assignment elsewhere, board members tabled the discussion. Dean said he plans further discussion with the board next month. The board meets in regular session on Feb. 4, but the agenda for that date has not yet been posted online.
One matter mentioned in the January session is getting some backlash.
Dean acknowledges that he pointed out in the session that the term has expired on the formal commitment made years ago by local governments to establish a fire station near the Family Dollar Distribution Center. Fire Station 2 has been in operation since 2004.
Dean denies that he recommended its closure, as some claim he did on Jan. 7 when he brought up the non-agenda item during the time normally set aside for him to present unspecified matters to the board.
The belief that he did so has prompted some reaction. Marianna Professional Fire Fighters President Jeremy O’Bryan issued a press release Thursday about the prospect that the station might close, and on the subject of potential manpower reductions in the department.
“This is a dangerous proposal that will make our city less safe,” the union leader wrote. “Marianna citizens deserve the best fire and medical protection available and our fire fighters will do whatever it takes to provide it. The fire station to be abandoned is located at 3990 Kynesville Highway and employs two fire fighters ready to deploy Engine 16 and Tower 15 to protect the citizens and businesses on the west side of Marianna. Fire fighters from this location responded to nearly 40 percent of all emergencies in Marianna and provided additional aid to other departments in Jackson County.”
O’Bryan said his group is ready to talk with the board about other solutions. “Marianna administration is choosing to ignore industry experts and instead are proposing dangerous policies that will make it difficult for fire fighters to protect Marianna neighborhoods…we will continue to work with Marianna officials to explore alternate solutions that maintain a level of emergency response that our citizens have come to expect.”
Dean said he wants the board to look at the fire service structure as a whole in hopes a solution can be found for one of his biggest problems-being able to offer salaries sufficient to keep people on the force in light of competing organizations that offer more.
A fire rescue worker that recently left the department put in writing his frustration with that fact, and with the city’s administrative department, setting it down in his letter of resignation. “The reason for this resignation is greatly due to low salaries for the men and women of our department and lack of appreciation from city administration,” Clint Watson wrote. “The retention of quality and qualified personnel to protect the life and property of the citizens of Marianna is of no concern to current administration. Administration should certainly understand that while firefighters do not begin their careers expecting to get rich, they do expect to make a comparable salary to others in the same profession,” the letter continued.
Dean, meanwhile, faces the frustration of having just so many dollars to work with.
Sometime after the terms expired on the fire station agreement that had originally been jointly funded by the city and Jackson County, the county government pulled out. To keep it open, the city had to take on the whole burden, although it was helped along in that task for several years by way of a grant that paid the salaries associated with its operation. But that’s also out of the picture now and the city picks up 100 percent of the tab.
Dean said he did not present a formal proposal that called for shutting down the station or any other specific measure, but did say he thinks it may be necessary to consider some departmental downsizing and get back “some type of structure” that existed before the agreement on the station was put in place.
“At the end of that meeting, we did discuss it, that we would downsize to the exact size as before Family Dollar, but maybe you would change staffing by five or six employees,” Dean said. “We have a number of openings now,” he continued, “so now would be the time to look at cutting some of those. That’s on the table. Before Station 2 existed, we operated for decades with just one station in the city of Marianna, and for 10 years we did something different because we received funding from Homeland Security, and the county, and now all that money has gone away. I would rely on the recommendations of the fire chief as to what to do. The idea would be to get his thoughts and recommendations, but there’s nothing on paper yet. Everything is on the table. To say we’d do this would be out of line. I can’t say whether shutting that station down would be one option. The February meeting is when we would address it. The salaries of the fire department need to be improved, and to make that happen, to provide a salary comparable, that’s what driving the train. On average, we’re probably below everybody if you look at comparable departments.”
Lovett said he was not aware before the meeting that Dean was going to address the matter, but that he’s been approached since then for input. “We need a significant increase,” he said about the salary issue. “How do we do that? That’s a good question. We have to look at the finances; yes, we lost a lot of revenue and we get a budget that hasn’t increased, except for capital outlay (equipment purchases). But if that station were to close, it will definitely increase response times. He’s the boss. He and the five commissioners make the final decision. It’s his proposal, not mine.”
