The city of Marianna and Main Street Marianna will host the 10th Annual Fireworks Celebration Friday, July 3, at the MERE Complex on Caverns Road.
The change in venue is to allow for social distancing and viewers will be asked to remain in their vehicle prior to and during the show. There will be no vendors this year, also to abide by social distancing guidelines issued by the CDC.
Marianna’s own Heyword will be the entertainment this year. Heyword will be performing live from their studio, streaming for all to enjoy from the comfort of their vehicles before the show. Streaming links will be posted on Heyword’s and Main Street Marianna’s social media pages, in addition to Main Street’s website, www.cityofmarianna.com.
Fireworks will launch from the back of the MERE Complex, starting at 9 p.m., with patriotic music on 100.9 FM WJAQ.
Free parking for the show begins at 6 p.m. on both sides of the MERE and at the Marianna High School football and baseball field parking lots, and the Marianna High School parking lot.
For $30 per vehicle, Main Street Marianna is selling reserved parking places that can be entered 7-8:30 p.m., a bit closer to show time; spaces are limited.
For reserved parking information or questions regarding the event, visit the Main Street Marianna Facebook page, The 10th Annual Fireworks Event page on Facebook, or contact Meghan Holley at mainstreet@mariannafl.city or 850-718-1022.
