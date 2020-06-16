Jackson County’s latest new school is expected to open on schedule this August as a new academic year begins.
Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore said teachers are due in on Aug. 3 and that students should report on Aug. 10.
And there’s a public ribbon-cutting for the new Marianna K-8 School on Aug. 7, a Friday morning, at 9 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Guests will first gather in the cafeteria for a short program, then move to the main entrance at the administrative site for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The roughly $57 million school replaces Marianna Middle School, Golson Elementary School and Riverside Elementary School, and is located at 3807 Caverns Road, at the corner of State Road 71 North.
It could serve roughly 2,200 students at capacity but, if as many students return this fall as expected, there will be plenty of room for growth through the years. Jackson County School Superintendent Larry Moore expects about 1,850, based on the latest enrollment figures from last school year.
There’s 330,000 square feet under roof on the campus, and the buildings were designed and situated to bring as much natural light as possible into the classrooms. That, Moore said, will result in some energy cost savings and some environmentally based benefits to the students.
And those classrooms are spacious. Second-grade teacher Janie Nolen will be able to fit in, with no problem, the big claw-foot tub that had occupied all her classrooms for the past 30 years or so. She and her husband, Chuck, moved it into its first Golson classroom in 1989. Crews have been schlepping it in and out of her various rooms from year to year ever since.
“I feel sorry for the person that has to move my room,” Nolen said this week as she thought about that tub, the packed boxes and other items set for transfer to the new school. “I’m kind of a pack-rat and it’s hard for me to throw anything away because I can see a potential use for almost everything. I did get rid of some blue memo run-off sheets that turn your hands purple, but not too much else. It really was hard to throw anything away because you look at something and think, ‘I could use that in small group’ or ‘I could use that when we start…whatever,’ you know?”
Her life-sized cutout of Elvis Presley, for instance, will be making the trip over to the new school, a place Nolen called “phenomenal.”
She said she was overwhelmed when she went on a recent tour.
“It is humongous and I’m going to love the new technology stuff they have for us. We’ll have a SMART board, and I’m looking forward to that. I think they’ve got it where the keys are slide cards and that’ll be nice because I’m forever misplacing my keys. The kids will have built-in cubbies. It’s really nice and big, and tech-outfitted.”
Those interactive flat screen computers will give teachers and their students ready access to videos, music, websites, lesson software and more.
All K-5 classrooms will also have their own bathrooms, minimizing security issues and discipline problems for students and teachers at those grade levels.
As an educator, Nolen is excited about all those things but perhaps just as much so about being able to bring along that old claw-foot bathtub.
Hundreds of children over the years have crawled in and settled down on the pillows inside in to read.
Nolen’s father found it for her when she was a very young teacher. She’d teasingly told him to watch out for one “if an old house burns down or something.” He was at the time, and for 42 years, the fire chief in Opp, Alabama.
And that’s how he found it. An old house way out in the country did burn, and her father spied that tub. The owner had planned to save and use it to feed cattle, but agreed to pass it on to her dad, instead.
“I think he’s as proud of it as I am,” Nolen said. “It’s something special for us as father and daughter, and it means the world to me on that account, alone, but my children do love it and it’s just a part of who I am as a teacher, and it’s a part of all my students’ school lives through the years. It brings back so many memories.”
Although Nolen is looking forward to moving into the new school, she was surprised at how emotional she became as she packed up her classroom for the move.
“I feel like Golson is my home, but I didn’t think I’d be that emotional when I packed up and walked around on those last days. I’ve been a (Golson) Gopher all these years. Now I’ll be a (Marianna K-8) Bullpup,” she said.
“I’ve got a lot of sweet Gopher memories…the camaraderie of the teachers, principals and administrators that I’ve worked with, and I love it when I get out and see former students. They’ll come up and hug me, maybe ask me something like ‘Do you remember when we fried worms in your classroom?’ Those things are precious and there was sadness to it for me when it really came down to moving, much more than I’d anticipated, but at the same time there’s excitement.
“We’re going into the new school as pioneers. We’re going to lead the way and generations of children and teachers will come along behind us.”
And even though she’s seen more than three decades in the school system, she has no intentions of retiring anytime soon. She hopes to usher a few more generations of second-graders through those doors.
“At that age, they can learn so much, plus, they still think you’re pretty and they love you,” she said. “As long as I can do a good job and I enjoy it, I’ll be there. I’ve been about to go crazy at home,” she said, recalling that the last few weeks of the academic year were spent at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Check the Floridan for an upcoming story on the school system’s plan for COVID-19 safeguards as the new school year approaches.
The old Riverside is recommended to eventually be used for Jackson Alternative and Hope School, but parents/community will be invited to participate in that discussion and that plan is not yet firm. Social distancing has put those public input meetings on hold for now, and Moore said he’s not rushing a final decision.
Moore said he’s probably moving adult education to some of the space at the old Marianna High School.
Marianna Middle School may be taken over by the city of Marianna and re-purposed, but that is also uncertain.
Jackson Hospital is getting the Golson property.
