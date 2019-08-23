A Marianna man has died from injuries he suffered in a Washington County traffic crash that occurred on Aug. 9 as he fled a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say that Terrance Jerome Spires, 32, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday Road when Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, seeking him on an active warrant, encountered ad pulled him over around 9:30 a.m. that day.

Authorities say he fled eastbound and, “due to the speed he was unsuccessful” in negotiating a curve to the left. The Jeep left the roadway, started spinning counterclockwise, and overturned upside down facing a northwesterly direction. He was taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment of the injuries he suffered in the crash, but was pronounced dead on Aug. 17 at 6:21 a.m., according to the release issued this Thursday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments