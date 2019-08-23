A Marianna man has died from injuries he suffered in a Washington County traffic crash that occurred on Aug. 9 as he fled a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials say that Terrance Jerome Spires, 32, was driving a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Sunday Road when Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies, seeking him on an active warrant, encountered ad pulled him over around 9:30 a.m. that day.
Authorities say he fled eastbound and, “due to the speed he was unsuccessful” in negotiating a curve to the left. The Jeep left the roadway, started spinning counterclockwise, and overturned upside down facing a northwesterly direction. He was taken to Bay Medical Center for treatment of the injuries he suffered in the crash, but was pronounced dead on Aug. 17 at 6:21 a.m., according to the release issued this Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.