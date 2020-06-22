A 54-year-old Marianna man was kill Sunday in a U.S. Highway 90 traffic accident, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which no longer discloses the names of crash victims.
Officials say the man was driving a pickup truck eastbound at approximately 5:40 p.m. when, according to witnesses, the agency says, he initially failed to notice traffic coming to a stop head of him and swerved to avoid crashing into the rear of the stopped traffic.
The truck then traveled onto the south grass/dirt shoulder/ditch of U.S. 90 and struck an embankment, causing it to become airborne. It then collided with the ground, causing the truck to overturn. It came to final rest on its roof. The driver was not properly restrained at the time of the crash and was ejected from the truck, officials said. He was pronounced deceased on scene.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.