A Marianna man was killed in a traffic crash last Saturday on U. S. 90 near Madison Street in Marianna, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Officials say the victim, 40-year-old Rontarrious K. Hughes, was one of two passengers in a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 being driven by 17-year-old Blountstown resident Shatashia Monique Deveaux.

According to FHP, Deveaux was westbound on U.S. 90 around 11:20 p.m. that evening when the truck crossed the eastbound lanes to the south shoulder and collided with a concrete sidewalk rail before coming to rest facing southwest.

Deveaux and her other passenger, 16-year-old Rontavious M. Hughes, of Marianna, received minor injuries in the accident.

