A 37-year-old man from Marianna was seriously injured in a Jackson County traffic crash late Sunday morning, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
The agency reports that he was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Suburban SUV south on State Road 69 and was north of Scarlett Road in Grand Ridge around 11 a.m., when the vehicle traveled onto the west shoulder of the road.
The driver then overcorrected to the left, causing the SUV to travel back across both lanes, the release stated. The vehicle then traveled onto the east shoulder and hit a culvert.
The SUV came to final rest in the ditch on the east shoulder of SR 69, facing to the south. The driver was airlifted to Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama, with serious injuries.
In its press releases, FHP no longer discloses the names of parties involved in accidents.
