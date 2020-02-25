On March 7, Marianna Moose Lodge No. 1026 will host “Ride for Anna,” a poker run fundraiser for Anna Cox.
The event will begin and end at the lodge, 4133 Lafayette St., in Marianna.
The first bike is out at 10 a.m.; last bike in at 4 p.m. Door prizes, 50/50 draws, silent basket auction, karaoke, pool and cornhole games are open to the public.
The cost for each poker chip card is $10. Non-riders can purchase cards at the lodge, at the end of the run. There’s no limit on how many cards can be purchased.
There will be prizes for the best and worst score, as well as door prizes and a free meal at the end of the ride for all who have purchased at least one card.
Meals will be sold for non-participants at $8 per plate. There will be many other games during the evening. Come out and help Marianna Moose Lodge help a child from our community.
For more information, call 850-526-1026.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.