Marianna names new fire chief

Marianna City Manager Jim Dean has appointed William Michael Hall Jr. as the Marianna Fire Department’s (MFR) new Fire Chief. Fire Chief Hall began his new role as the leader of the department on June 22.
The appointment follows the departure of Nakeya Lovett, who had served as fire chief since 2012.
Michael Hall was formerly a fire protection specialist with the Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office prior to his appointment.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Marianna Fire Department,” Hall said in a press release issued by the city. “I look forward to serving the department and providing a quality service to the citizens of Marianna.”
Hall will lead 23 members of Marianna Fire Department, which consists of six auxiliary firefighters, six firefighters, five driver/operators, three captains, one fire marshal/training officer, one administrative assistant, and the chief, operating out of two stations.
Hall began his fire service career in 2011 as a firefighter at Marianna Fire Department. He is a Jackson County native and graduated from Cottondale High School in 2009. Hall attended Chipola College, where he earned an associate degree (2010), firefighter I and II certification, EMT certification, law enforcement certification, and several others. He also attended Florida State Fire College, where he took multiple advanced fire courses. Hall holds state and national certifications as a firefighter, EMT, fire inspector, fire officer, plans examiner, and more.
Hall is a member of the Florida Fire Marshals and Inspectors Association and Florida Fire Chiefs Association.
