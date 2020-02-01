The 92nd annual Chamber Banquet will be held on Thursday evening, Feb. 20 at Rivertown Community Church in Marianna.
The evening opens with a social hour (5-6 p.m.) with networking and hors d’oeuvres, and the program begins at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served shortly after a welcome and introductions. The RCC Band will provide entertainment during the dinner service.
Following the dinner service, will be the presentation of our three major annual awards: the Citizen of the Year Award, the Arthur L. Kimbrough Board Member of the Year Award, and the Leadership Jackson County “Excellence in Leadership” Award along with recognizing our 2019 Leadership Jackson County Graduates.
The Chamber welcomes home Danny Lipford, America’s Home Improvement Expert and the evening’s featured speaker. As host of the Emmy-nominated, nationally-syndicated “Today’s Homeowner” TV and radio shows, podcast and the destination website TodaysHomeowner.com, Danny delivers fresh, practical and trusted advice for maintaining and improving homes.
After the Keynote Speech, Tyler Lipford, outgoing 2019 Chamber Chairman and business manager at Bob Pforte Motors, will ceremonially hand over the gavel to incoming 2020 Chairman Lindsy Milton, director of marketing with Chipola Realty.
Banquet tickets, $45 each, are available www.jacksoncounty.com and must be purchased by Friday, Feb. 14. For more information about the banquet, including sponsorship opportunities, call 850-482-8060.
2019 Citizen of the Year nominations
The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year. Nominees and the winner will be recognized at the banquet on Feb. 20.
Nominees must be 21 or older and a resident of Jackson County. They cannot be an elected official, declared candidate for elected office or a current member of the Chamber board of directors or staff. In a call for nominations, Chamber officials outlined additional criteria by which selection committee members will assess the nominees:
» Nominee prominently participated in a new or existing civic endeavor during 2019.
» The endeavor influenced or aided the advancement of a community ideal such as education, charity, civic cooperation, beautification or patriotism.
» The endeavor has a clear, positive impact on county residents.
The deadline for submitting Citizen of the Year nominations is 5 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14. Late entries will not be considered.
Mail nominations to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 130, Marianna, FL 32446; email tiffany@jacksoncounty.com; or deliver written submissions, in a sealed envelope, to the Chamber, inside The Russ House, 4318 Lafayette St., in Marianna.
Submissions should include the nominee’s name, contact information and reason(s) the individual is deserving of the award. Also included should be the name, address and phone number of the party making the nomination. No anonymous nominations will be accepted. The Chamber can be reached at 850-482-8060 for additional information.
Previous recipients of the Chamber’s Citizen of the Year award from the past decade include: Trent Antley on behalf of all Jackson County Citizens (2018), Ronstance Pittman (2017), Tom Perry (2016), Terry Allen (2015), Dr. Sarah Clemmons (2014), Mary Nell Griffin and Gary Martin (2013), Dale Cox (2012), Judy Brooten (2011), Homer Hirt (2010), Lanet James (2009), Karen Edwards (2008), Voncille Williams (2007), and Floye Brewton (2006).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.