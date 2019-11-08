For $10 a ticket, you’ll get a chance to win this custom Armory Dynamics .350 Legend, built on the AR platform.
The Optimist Club of Marianna is raffling the firearm to raise money for the Optimist Club First Responder Scholarship at Chipola College.
The rifle, which is valued at over $1,600 and has a carbon grey Cerakote finish, was built in Marianna and is stamped as such on the lower receiver. The relatively new .350 Legend round is described as a great hunting round.
You can buy tickets from any Optimist Club member or by visiting Armory Dynamics (3200 Caverns Road; 850-262-7920) in Brewer’s Plaza, at the corner of Caverns and Meadowview Road, in Marianna.
The winning ticket will be drawn Dec 3, during the club’s annual Christmas party.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.