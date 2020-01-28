Last week's program at the Marianna Rotary Club was hosted by the Rev. John Wamsley of the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna and featured Florida Caverns State Park Services Specialist Amanda Glover.
Glover spoke to the Club of the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. Park employees have worked almost every day since the hurricane to get the park ready to reopen.
The Category 5 wind from Hurricane Michael destroyed 90 percent of the trees in the park while 60 percent of the park buildings took significant damage. However, the caverns were not structurally damaged and the historical buildings built by the Civilian Conservation Corps were also spared from major damage.
More than 100 Department of Environmental Protection employees worked together on June 14 to help clear mud and debris from the caverns. Volunteers used shovels and buckets to hand-clear seven cubic-yards of mud and debris from cave walkways. The result was 600 feet of cleared pathway within the cave. The cave now has lights and is open for tours. A lot of work still needs to be done on the campgrounds and trails. The Florida Caverns State Park invites you to come visit.
